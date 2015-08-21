ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cornbread
  • Leafly flower of Cornbread

Indica

Cornbread

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 137 reviews

Cornbread

Cornbread by Rare Dankness is an 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid strain that crosses Katsu Bubba Kush and Rare Dankness #2. Its aroma is a sweet mix of lemons and incense, and like a perfect appetizer, Cornbread is all you’ll need to invite the appetite before dinner. With heavy, tranquilizing effects that relax the body, Cornbread also makes a great nightcap as you transition into sleep.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

706 reported effects from 98 people
Relaxed 80%
Happy 48%
Sleepy 46%
Euphoric 37%
Hungry 36%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

137

Show all

Avatar for SmokeTokeBroke420
Member since 2016
Pretty heavy indica, giving me a cozy blanket of body relaxation with a loving embrace, opening my heart and head space while giving me that satisfied deep relaxation that usually follows a good southern meal. Serious lemon smell to it with a background of other sweet smells I assume is the "incense...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for thestardawg
Member since 2015
Cornbread Bubba from Royal Tree Gardens. damnnnnnnnnnn. I ate a can of pringles, bag of carmel crisps, bowl of golden crisps cereal, and later had an ice cream cone. I suffer with Lupus SLE and sometimes the hardest thing is eating. I've been looking for something like this for a very long ti...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Outlawkitties
Member since 2015
This is a wonderful strain. It is nice and mellow tasting of lime. Watch out on this one though. Gives you a nice mellow high with lots of pain relief without the heavy sedation feeling, but don't lay down! Layed down for a second and woke up the next morning!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for NatashaDolby
Member since 2015
One of the best Indica's I've ever had. It was very sedating, relaxing, with bad couch-lock. I would say to only use this at night. A lot of friends that have tried it said it knocked them out so be careful. If you have it in your area, get it. Its an amazing Indica.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Didn't think much was happening, until....Whoa!...I'm not that experienced with pure indicas, so it was a different kind of high for me. Really liked it. I can see getting into indica dom more and more. This one was super relaxing but you can easily get up and function....just a nice, mellow ston...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Cornbread

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of CornbreadUser uploaded image of CornbreadUser uploaded image of CornbreadUser uploaded image of CornbreadUser uploaded image of CornbreadUser uploaded image of CornbreadUser uploaded image of Cornbread
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Bettie Page, Space Candy, Jolly Rancher, Pineapple Punch and More
New Strains Alert: Bettie Page, Space Candy, Jolly Rancher, Pineapple Punch and More