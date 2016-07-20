Cosmic Collision is a sativa-dominant strain from MTG Seeds, who crossed Cosmic Charlie and Piña Collision into a fusion that boasts both flavor and potency. The exhale releases a tropical medley of pineapple and kiwi that hints at the Pineapple in this strain’s lineage. Uplifting and euphoric, Cosmic Collision offers a brighter outlook for those suffering from stress and depression.
