Cripes Kush is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Mr. Cripe, and made from a genetic cross of Trainwreck x OG Kush; it has similar genetics to OG Trainwreck, but the two are distinct strains. This strain is more than 15 years old, beloved by industry insiders and consumers for its dank, pine, and peppery terps, euphoric and talkative effects, and high THC percentages. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cripes Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.