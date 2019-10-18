ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Critical
  • Leafly flower of Critical

Hybrid

Critical

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners.

Critical

Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Critical is a cross of an Afghani strain with an heirloom Skunk. Their goal was to create a stony strain with a quick growing period that produces quality yields in northern latitudes. Consumers can expect a strong earthiness that is pungent yet sweet, while the high is sedative and relaxing.

Reviews

2

Avatar for Wolfx142
Member since 2014
Absolutely crushes any anxiety, one of my new favorites.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Bugjay190
Member since 2019
very relaxing and calming. it has a pungent smell and maybe strong when inhaled.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Super Silver Haze
Super Silver Haze
More popularLeafly flower for Purple Trainwreck
Purple Trainwreck
More popularLeafly flower for Strawberry
Strawberry
More popularLeafly flower for Lemon Alien Dawg
Lemon Alien Dawg
More THCLeafly flower for Flo
Flo
More popularLeafly flower for Lost Coast OG
Lost Coast OG
More THCLeafly flower for Blue Cheese
Blue Cheese
More popularLeafly flower for Gummy Bears
Gummy Bears
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Critical