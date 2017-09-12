Critical Bilbo is a powerful indica-dominant strain that holds several Cannabis Cup championships under its belt. A legend among Spain’s cannabis consumers, Critical Bilbo’s resinous, sage-green buds emit a sweet, fruity aroma. Its effects are heavy and narcotic, a top-shelf strain oftentimes too intoxicating for novices. This strain grows best indoors or in greenhouse gardens, and flowers in just 45 to 50 days.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects