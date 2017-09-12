ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Critical Bilbo

Calculated from 74 reviews

Critical Bilbo

Critical Bilbo is a powerful indica-dominant strain that holds several Cannabis Cup championships under its belt. A legend among Spain’s cannabis consumers, Critical Bilbo’s resinous, sage-green buds emit a sweet, fruity aroma. Its effects are heavy and narcotic, a top-shelf strain oftentimes too intoxicating for novices. This strain grows best indoors or in greenhouse gardens, and flowers in just 45 to 50 days.

Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice.

314 reported effects from 53 people
Relaxed 77%
Happy 54%
Sleepy 35%
Hungry 35%
Euphoric 28%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Anxious 13%
Dizzy 13%
Paranoid 13%

Avatar for metalgoat420
Member since 2015
Whoa, this strain had me feeling like Bilbo Baggins chilling with Gandolf getting heavily medicated. I'll call this one "my precious".
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for TheBatrix
Member since 2016
Es brutal, gracias a ella ligue con 3 tias, la sensación me gustó mucho! Voy a repetir
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for laurastella
Member since 2014
Smoked 1 joint and was done for the night. Makes you laugh like hell.
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for Milwo
Member since 2014
A very heavy, narcotic, hard-hitting flower. First time got me totally wasted on 0,5g, smoked from a joint, and I am no beginner. You are likely to have some visuals with this. My absolute favourite bedtime bud. A fat J and I've got about two hours of serenity before bedtime. Difficult to score in m...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for eiverynovak
Member since 2014
Great strain. Gave me the rankest munchies though! Stack up on snacks for this one.
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain parent
Critical Mass
parent
Strain
Critical Bilbo

