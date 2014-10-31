ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Critical Sensi Star

Calculated from 96 reviews

Critical Sensi Star

This indica-heavy cross, originally bred by Delicious Seeds, is the love-child of Critical Mass and Sensi Star. Known for producing exceptionally sticky buds, Critical Sensi Star is typically short and dense in stature. Zesty hints of citrus fruit like lemon and grapefruit mix with the strong skunky odor to create a complex flavor combination. The relaxing effects will help any consumer find their happy place, even when coping with insomnia, muscle spasms, or high stress levels.

Effects

495 reported effects from 68 people
Relaxed 77%
Sleepy 39%
Happy 39%
Euphoric 29%
Uplifted 27%

Reviews

96

Avatar for trawri
Member since 2016
Perfect for my lower back pain, leg aches, also great for relieving stress and anger
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for AgentAK
Member since 2016
Method of consumption: Volcano Vaporizer Pros: Great for pain and full body relaxation without any head effects other than feeling relaxed and the ability for sleep. Relatively fast acting with some tingling in the legs. Smooth draw/exhale. Fruity taste. Cons: No real cons imo, however will make ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for lovelegalweed
Member since 2015
as a person who has suffered from chronic pain for years this has helped me the most, great for sleeping through the night, really has helped my muscle spasms
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for HerbeHeureuse
Member since 2016
I was at a party tonight and someone brought Critical Sensei Star to share. This indica strain smelled of a deliciously skunky lime, and the high gave a most glorious, happy couch lock. Because of this terrific relaxing high I give it full marks. This one would be perfect for anyone suffering fro...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MrGreenz2016
Member since 2016
my gawd all I will say is it helps alot with relaxation. amazing hits especially out of my new baby bong. the green lantern. very sweet tasting by far. and it gives you a lock to the couch feel that would make u feel amazing. listen to music would be great.. I listen to Pandora one everytime I smoke...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Sensi Star
parent
Second strain parent
Critical Mass
parent
Strain
Critical Sensi Star

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Critical Sensi StarUser uploaded image of Critical Sensi StarUser uploaded image of Critical Sensi StarUser uploaded image of Critical Sensi StarUser uploaded image of Critical Sensi StarUser uploaded image of Critical Sensi StarUser uploaded image of Critical Sensi Star
