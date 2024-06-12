Crying Rhino is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Widow and Blueberry. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Crying Rhino is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Crying Rhino typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Crying Rhino’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crying Rhino, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







