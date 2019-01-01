Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
D Cure crosses Chemdog with the Gage Green Group’s famous Grape Stomper Bx2 to create a strain with a loud and delicious terpene profile with a relaxing high. Expect buds to come in a gorgeous lavender hue with a tasty grape and kush fuel flavor. Give D Cure a try if you’re looking for a Kush cultivar that will allow you to keep moving and enjoying your day.