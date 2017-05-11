ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Ragdolldez
Member since 2018
I absolutely love this strain. I have PTSD and this strain really helps me relax and doesnt make me anxious at all. AMAZING flavor. Definitely has a side effct of arousal.
Avatar for 127rrich.
Member since 2019
Excellent for anxiety and pain. This is one of the best indica strains,and the one that gave me hope that I could finally manage my pain..right up there with the best that the seventies in southern California had to offer.
Avatar for StickyFrostyBuds
Member since 2017
It was an itsy bitsy teenie weenie yellow polka-dot DAkini! I must admit this is a very nice strain - top shelf looks, aroma, and effect. The nugs are super compact and just covered in trichomes. Grinds and burns very well. When smoking from a bowl or a bong It makes me cough really hard for som...
Avatar for WhosGotDeHerb613
Member since 2019
Very mellow heady high, made my mouth pain disappear. using Craft Reserve 250mg vape cartridge... lasted me about a week with nightly use (3 puffs at low setting)
Avatar for Sammmor
Member since 2018
This is the ideal strain for my insomnia. Helps the stress of the day melt away.
Avatar for h7opolo
Member since 2016
vapor makes me cough, that's a good sign. relaxing. displaces my perception of facial orientation, as in, exterior face feels like a mask over my skeleton. thoughts are tactile sensations accompanied by correlated images of a moving view around physical objects such that thinking begets an imaginat...
Avatar for Cartoas
Member since 2018
Having PTSD blows goats. The nightmares, the sweating, the waking up 5 times a night and not being able to fall asleep again. All these issues are struck down when consuming this fine herb. This is my go to, go to sleep stain. It is also an exceptional pain reliever. You won't be disappointed. ...
Avatar for kjchoya
Member since 2017
I chose this strain to try for my insomnia. It does not work as well for me as other strains that I've tried. I felt effects, but not actual sleepiness. I decided to give it another try just for fun, and I fell in love with it. Nice, heavy mental effects that caused me to stand in my shower contempl...
