Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Excellent for anxiety and pain. This is one of the best indica strains,and the one that gave me hope that I could finally manage my pain..right up there with the best that the seventies in southern California had to offer.
It was an itsy bitsy teenie weenie yellow polka-dot DAkini!
I must admit this is a very nice strain - top shelf looks, aroma, and effect. The nugs are super compact and just covered in trichomes. Grinds and burns very well. When smoking from a bowl or a bong It makes me cough really hard for som...
vapor makes me cough, that's a good sign.
relaxing.
displaces my perception of facial orientation, as in, exterior face feels like a mask over my skeleton.
thoughts are tactile sensations accompanied by correlated images of a moving view around physical objects such that thinking begets an imaginat...
Having PTSD blows goats. The nightmares, the sweating, the waking up 5 times a night and not being able to fall asleep again. All these issues are struck down when consuming this fine herb. This is my go to, go to sleep stain. It is also an exceptional pain reliever. You won't be disappointed. ...
I chose this strain to try for my insomnia. It does not work as well for me as other strains that I've tried. I felt effects, but not actual sleepiness. I decided to give it another try just for fun, and I fell in love with it. Nice, heavy mental effects that caused me to stand in my shower contempl...