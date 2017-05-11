Dakini Kush is the heavy indica-dominant cross of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Hindu Kush. This strain’s sweet and herbaceous flavors leave the taste of hops, caramel, and berry on the palate. Dakini Kush offers traditional, if not heavier than average, effects that elevate the mind and relax the body. This strain is a quality choice at the end of the day to enhance mood, diminish pain, and promote rest. Dakini Kush has a healthy yield and a quick nine week flowering time.
Dakini Kush
Show all
write a review
Member since 2018
Member since 2017
Member since 2015
Member since 2017
Member since 2015
Dakini Kush