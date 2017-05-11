ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dakini Kush is the heavy indica-dominant cross of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Hindu Kush. This strain’s sweet and herbaceous flavors leave the taste of hops, caramel, and berry on the palate. Dakini Kush offers traditional, if not heavier than average, effects that elevate the mind and relax the body. This strain is a quality choice at the end of the day to enhance mood, diminish pain, and promote rest. Dakini Kush has a healthy yield and a quick nine week flowering time.  

Avatar for Cartoas
Member since 2018
Having PTSD blows goats. The nightmares, the sweating, the waking up 5 times a night and not being able to fall asleep again. All these issues are struck down when consuming this fine herb. This is my go to, go to sleep stain. It is also an exceptional pain reliever. You won't be disappointed. ...
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Blaze_420
Member since 2017
This quickly became my favorite strain. I love everything about it, blissfully coffee/caramel/Berry taste and I am a indica only person and this took over purple bubba and Kosher Kush as well as Afghani and Afghan Kush. I loved it so much I grabbed some Beans and am Growing it so I never loose this ...
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CannaM1Z
Member since 2015
Insomnia no more. This Dakini Kush is where it's at if you have a hard time falling asleep. I absolutely love it for insomnia and general sleep-disturbances. More places need to carry it! One or two puffs is all I need to fully feel relaxed and drift off to sleep.
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DrHookandtheMedicineShow
Member since 2017
Very pleasant taste of savory herbs. Smooth hitting and long lasting. If grown properly this strain has outstanding staying power Great for relaxing and for pain management. One of my favorite Indica strains Do yourself a favor and try this one...
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for SeanS2345
Member since 2015
This strain so far has been great for my insomnia. I love indicas and mostly just smoke at night for sleep/stress. I've only found a few other indicas that help but you never know what's gonna be on the menu. so when I heard of the Dakini Kush was at a dispensary close by I had to grab an ounce real...
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Hindu Kush
Dakini Kush

