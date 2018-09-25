ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 13 products tested with lab partners.

Rainbow
Rainbow is a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid from Spanish breeders Lifetime Seeds, created by crossing Dancehall with Blueberry.  A compact, fast flowering strain with little side-branching, it does very well when grown in the “sea-of-green” style. Rainbow presents a wide array of colors towards the end of flowering, hence the moniker. With a spicy-sweet fruity flavor, this tasty hybrid can give consumers a pleasant, creative high and pain relief without a heavy body sensation.  

Happy 50%
Relaxed 49%
Uplifted 43%
Euphoric 42%
Tingly 21%

Just got a batch. Lot of purple and red blotches and bright orange and milky yellow hairs. Delightdul taste, fruity almost candy like. High reminded me of blue dream,very balanced. FYI 90% of the pics on this page are altered to show the "rainbow colors". its painfully obvious lol. Very rare for a p...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Oh Epic Rainbow Kush You delight my senses Twinkling purple streaks Amid gold and crystalline embroidery Your taste - smooth as a river Flowing from my lips My lips which relax into a smile Smiling up at the sun The sun smiling down on me Me and my sweet little bowl of Epic Rainbow Kush
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
This is the best strain I have found and it has to be the Rainbow with nothing added to the strain. I'm a high tolerance person where it's really hard to find strains that work, Rainbow was the first strain that I researched to find out that Rainbow was even better than the reviews. My only problem ...
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
This is exactly what you're looking for in a sativa if what you're looking for is enough energy to do the things you'd like to be doing and a head buzz that doesn't interfere with your cognitive abilities.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoric
This is shit fucking crazy!!!!!!!!!
ArousedEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Lineage

Dancehall
Blueberry
Rainbow

