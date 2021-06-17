Dark Knight reviews
Dark Knight strain effects
Dark Knight strain helps with
- 52% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
- 29% of people say it helps with Insomnia
S........c
June 17, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Fuck that 1star review! If you like a heavy body high with a focused concentration that keeps you ready for a long movie or a long night of infancy then try this strain! It’s full of lemon and herb terps that’s taste reflects PERFECTLY on a pre harvest smell. MPX killed the terp game on this one, and has consistently AMAZING products (especially live sauces, budders and diamonds.) Lastly, I WISH they paid me for a review like this, but I just felt the need after seeing a (bullshit) 1 star for one of my FAVORITE strains, from a company that has NEVER disappointed!
d........y
May 10, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
This strain caused me to commit domestic abuse. I'm facing 7 years. I tried to fight the cops whilst asking where Joker was.
6........p
July 9, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
It's called Dark Knight! Of course it's gonna kick your ass!!
s........e
June 13, 2021
I got the Dark Knight by mpx and it was horrible, the consistency was like watery sap that just drips off your dab tool, tastes like pinesole or some windex, paid like $60 bucks just to throw it away, never buying from mpx ever again.
t........0
June 17, 2021
agreed this deserves 5 stars. whoever gave it 1 star doesn't know there concentrates. mpx never disappoints.
C........3
August 31, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
This strain was deliciously sweet , and makes you feel light as a feather . Relaxing and sleepy is definitely true effects . But so is aroused .
I........e
June 17, 2021
Excellent flavor and smell. Effects are a bit too strongly sedative for me, but I imagine this would be extremely effective for insomnia. Nice bodily high.
b........3
October 19, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Heavy indica, Good stuff.Sleepy,Like a White Widow.Grab it! If looking for a night strain,this is it!