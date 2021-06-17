Dark Knight reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dark Knight.

Dark Knight strain effects

Reported by 21 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Happy

Euphoric

Dark Knight strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    52% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    29% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    29% of people say it helps with Insomnia

June 17, 2021
Fuck that 1star review! If you like a heavy body high with a focused concentration that keeps you ready for a long movie or a long night of infancy then try this strain! It’s full of lemon and herb terps that’s taste reflects PERFECTLY on a pre harvest smell. MPX killed the terp game on this one, and has consistently AMAZING products (especially live sauces, budders and diamonds.) Lastly, I WISH they paid me for a review like this, but I just felt the need after seeing a (bullshit) 1 star for one of my FAVORITE strains, from a company that has NEVER disappointed!
16 people found this helpful
May 10, 2023
This strain caused me to commit domestic abuse. I'm facing 7 years. I tried to fight the cops whilst asking where Joker was.
7 people found this helpful
July 9, 2021
It's called Dark Knight! Of course it's gonna kick your ass!!
5 people found this helpful
June 13, 2021
I got the Dark Knight by mpx and it was horrible, the consistency was like watery sap that just drips off your dab tool, tastes like pinesole or some windex, paid like $60 bucks just to throw it away, never buying from mpx ever again.
5 people found this helpful
June 17, 2021
agreed this deserves 5 stars. whoever gave it 1 star doesn't know there concentrates. mpx never disappoints.
3 people found this helpful
August 31, 2024
This strain was deliciously sweet , and makes you feel light as a feather . Relaxing and sleepy is definitely true effects . But so is aroused .
1 person found this helpful
June 17, 2021
Excellent flavor and smell. Effects are a bit too strongly sedative for me, but I imagine this would be extremely effective for insomnia. Nice bodily high.
1 person found this helpful
October 19, 2022
Heavy indica, Good stuff.Sleepy,Like a White Widow.Grab it! If looking for a night strain,this is it!
1 person found this helpful

