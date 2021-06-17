Dark Knight
Dark Knight is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Kush and Granddaddy Purple. Traditionally used for medicinal purposes, this strain flaunts a CBD average of around 8% and offers physically relaxing effects topped with a blissful head buzz. Consumers should know there are many varieties of Dark Knight, so it's important to check with your budtender regarding potency. In terms of flavor, expect this strain to hit your nostrils with hints of sweet fruit. Medical marijuana patients choose Dark Night to help relieve symptoms associated with mental disorders and chronic pain. This strain is mostly found in west coast dispensaries. Growers say Dark Night has an average flowering time of 70 days if grown outdoors. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Dark KnightOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Dark Knight strain effects
Dark Knight strain helps with
- 52% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
- 29% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dark Knight products near you
Similar to Dark Knight near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—