Dark Knight

Dark Knight is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Kush and Granddaddy Purple. Traditionally used for medicinal purposes, this strain flaunts a CBD average of around 8% and offers physically relaxing effects topped with a blissful head buzz. Consumers should know there are many varieties of Dark Knight, so it's important to check with your budtender regarding potency. In terms of flavor, expect this strain to hit your nostrils with hints of sweet fruit. Medical marijuana patients choose Dark Night to help relieve symptoms associated with mental disorders and chronic pain. This strain is mostly found in west coast dispensaries. Growers say Dark Night has an average flowering time of 70 days if grown outdoors. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Dark Knight strain effects

Reported by 21 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Happy

Euphoric

Dark Knight strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    52% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    29% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    29% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Dark Knight strain reviews21

June 17, 2021
Fuck that 1star review! If you like a heavy body high with a focused concentration that keeps you ready for a long movie or a long night of infancy then try this strain! It’s full of lemon and herb terps that’s taste reflects PERFECTLY on a pre harvest smell. MPX killed the terp game on this one, and has consistently AMAZING products (especially live sauces, budders and diamonds.) Lastly, I WISH they paid me for a review like this, but I just felt the need after seeing a (bullshit) 1 star for one of my FAVORITE strains, from a company that has NEVER disappointed!
16 people found this helpful
May 10, 2023
This strain caused me to commit domestic abuse. I'm facing 7 years. I tried to fight the cops whilst asking where Joker was.
7 people found this helpful
June 13, 2021
I got the Dark Knight by mpx and it was horrible, the consistency was like watery sap that just drips off your dab tool, tastes like pinesole or some windex, paid like $60 bucks just to throw it away, never buying from mpx ever again.
5 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight