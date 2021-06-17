Fuck that 1star review! If you like a heavy body high with a focused concentration that keeps you ready for a long movie or a long night of infancy then try this strain! It’s full of lemon and herb terps that’s taste reflects PERFECTLY on a pre harvest smell. MPX killed the terp game on this one, and has consistently AMAZING products (especially live sauces, budders and diamonds.) Lastly, I WISH they paid me for a review like this, but I just felt the need after seeing a (bullshit) 1 star for one of my FAVORITE strains, from a company that has NEVER disappointed!