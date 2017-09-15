ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Dark Star

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Dark Star

Dark Star’s effects are as spacey as its name suggests: a deep, relaxed sensation throughout the body accompanied by a heavy cerebral calm. Though celestial in its effects, the strain is more likely homage to the Grateful Dead’s song “Dark Star.” A cross between Purple Kush and Mazar-I-Sharif, This dark, almost bluish strain was first bred indoors by T.H. Seeds, and comes as a challenge to many growers with its slow, 10-week flowering period. Its sour-smelling buds are dense and compact, ornamented with crystals and copper hairs.

 

Effects

1484 reported effects from 174 people
Relaxed 82%
Happy 49%
Sleepy 47%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 26%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

250

Avatar for chronicpain2015
Member since 2015
I am rating for the first time because of some comments in the ratings. As a patient of severe and debilitating pain most of my life, this strain is wonderful. It helps with fibro, nerve and bone pain, sleep, and everything in between. I was able to get this medicine at my local dispensary ONCE. An...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ChillPill
Member since 2015
Dark Star is an amazing CBD-heavy Indica with amazing painkilling properties (IMO very close to those of codeine-syrup) and an amazing sensation of relaxation and cerebral peace. I've had both of this strain's parents (Mazar-I-Sharif and Purple Kush) and they're also both amazing Indicas with strong...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for ultrapop
Member since 2015
By far this lands in my top 10 strains, NOT FOR THE NOVICE!!! This had me nodding out about an hour and slept Ike a rock. Beautiful dense tight flower it's expensive but worth it.
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for enal
Member since 2014
The only thing I don't like about this strain is that I only grew one plant!!! I got the seeds free and after reading up on how strong Dark Star was and since my wife (Stage3c OvarianCancer) and I (Epilepsy) just started vaporizing for the first times in our lives, I didn't want to grow it until we ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Stonedintellectual
Member since 2016
This strain smells like lime and pine trees, so it's very refreshing. The taste reminds me of granola and pine nuts, it's neutral and earthy with a hint of lime. Dark star is a great strain if you want to feel clear headed and happy, with pain relief included. This strain makes it much easier to foc...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar I Sharif
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Strain
Dark Star
Strain child
Darkside OG
child

