Indica

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 87 reviews

Deep Purple from Subcool's The Dank was bred to include the best traits from Purple Urkle and Querkle and to bring out more of that incredible grape taste. With a strong high, Deep Purple is calming and relaxing.

Effects

577 reported effects from 63 people
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 53%
Sleepy 53%
Happy 44%
Hungry 31%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 30%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

87

Avatar for hazey89
Member since 2011
Deep Purple is Purple Urkel x Querkel. Mostly indica-dominant. Buds were very purple and when squeezed smelled like grapes and lavender. The taste is very purply. If you've smoked other purple strains such as Purple Kush or The Purps you will recognize the creamy, purple taste immediately. The high ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for pottypotterson
Member since 2015
deep purple is a beautiful looking weed. with a thc of .32 and thca of 16 mixed with a .29 cbd, an excellent indica for people with sleep disorders or muscle spasms.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for xenograft_
Member since 2016
This is a simple indica with a wonderful aroma. The flower I had was grown by Vita Organics, and was surprisingly green. Light orange hairs spiraled up towards the heads of the amorphous nugs. Its smell was sweet and fruity, but I'm not necessarily sure about grapes - it might smell a bit like wine....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ninetal3s
Member since 2014
This was my first time trying Deep Purple and it was absolutely amazing. It started off with a good head high that turned into a body high and I was relaxed for quite a bit. Not to mention the bud is beautiful. Love this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Mnyrlindsey
Member since 2014
Tastes very sweet! 🍇🍇 Grape on the tongue. Definitely makes me feel relaxed , time feels like time is going by very slow like no audio is catching up to the visual images. Overall the high is sincere and makes me feel more intellectual.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Querkle
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Strain
Photos

