Denver Delight is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between 501 OG and Purple Jellato. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Denver Delight is a fruity and nutty strain that has an apple, berry, and nutty flavor with hints of vanilla and tar. It also features a creative and focused high that can help with arthritis, cramps, and chronic pain. Denver Delight is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Denver Delight effects include feeling happy, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Denver Delight when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and appetite loss. Bred by Good Day Farm, Denver Delight features flavors like fruity, nutty, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Denver Delight typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Denver Delight has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Denver Delight, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.