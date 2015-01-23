ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. 501st OG
  • Leafly flower of 501st OG

Hybrid

501st OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 111 reviews

501st OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

501st OG, bred by Rare Dankness, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Skywalker OG with Rare Dankness #1. The colorful flowers are tinged with a wide spectrum of green, blue, red, and purple hues that give off a deep piney kush aroma that mixes with the sweetness of grape flavors. The potent effects make 501st OG a great nighttime strain to help with pain relief and trouble sleeping.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

549 reported effects from 82 people
Relaxed 87%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 43%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 23%

Reviews

111

Show all

Avatar for Turbofire
Member since 2016
This is some fire shit that requires you to pay attention to how much you smoke/consume. I consider myself a veteran toker (20+ years) and 8 puffs had me in a time space dimensional trance, where ten minutes felt like an hour and an hour felt like ten minutes it was pretty intense.. Lasts hours.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for KeithVonFraichen
Member since 2016
Location: The Joint - Denver THC: 17.6 - 20.0% CBD: 0.00% Additional Notes: First time trying this strain. Appearance Rating: 4.50 Appearance Description: All of the buds were very small and relatively compact. They had a vibrant purple color with hints of deep green. They were covered in well d...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
3.5... Nice after work weed. Relaxing. A good choice if you need to get some things done around the house in the evening and you want your mind and body to relax. You'll still be able to focus. I did not feel especially drowsy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ThatVoodooYouDo
Member since 2016
Really good head high at first, which quickly moves into a powerful body high. Great for my insomnia, but not as good for my narcolepsy (I feel lethargic every morning after using to sleep). 4-6 hits is the sweet spot for sleep, but more than 6 and your mind's in the stratosphere (in a good way).
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Bmt
Member since 2015
Very potent and heavy strain. Two hits and I forgot where I was. Body feel want the best for me but still the strongest thing I smoked
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Whitewalker OG
Whitewalker OG
More limoneneLeafly flower for 3X Crazy
3X Crazy
More myrceneLeafly flower for Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for RudeBoi OG
RudeBoi OG
More ocimeneLeafly flower for XXX OG
XXX OG
More euphoricLeafly flower for Critical Kush
Critical Kush
More humuleneLeafly flower for King Louis XIII
King Louis XIII
More relaxing
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Second strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry OG
parent
Strain
501st OG

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of 501st OGUser uploaded image of 501st OGUser uploaded image of 501st OGUser uploaded image of 501st OGUser uploaded image of 501st OGUser uploaded image of 501st OGUser uploaded image of 501st OG
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Super Cheese, 1024, 501st OG, Blueberry Essence, and Burkle
New Strains Alert: Super Cheese, 1024, 501st OG, Blueberry Essence, and Burkle