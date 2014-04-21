ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Denver Maple
  4. Reviews

Denver Maple reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Denver Maple.

Reviews

16

Avatar for MCReese
Member since 2018
One of my favorite strains out tbh.. You can straight taste the maple &amp; citrusy flavor of it.. Its A1.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for nj3265
Member since 2017
gave me a headache but an overall good high. made me super sleepy and i slept like a baby
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Tvdub93
Member since 2017
Really lung expanding, almost a mix of earthy and pine like flavor with hints of rejuvenating citrus to keep your palette wondering what's going on.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
TalkativeUplifted
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Starts with a heavy yet not too heavy body buzz. The perfect body buzz to be exact. Slowly your mind melts and becomes a wonderfully relaxed land of good thoughts and smiles. Soon after smoking wanted to laugh and had no reason, this is some high quality. Great for relaxation of the mind and body. F...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Denver MapleUser uploaded image of Denver MapleUser uploaded image of Denver Maple
Avatar for JayVanta
Member since 2017
Good body high, I am not a big fan of Indicas but I was satisfied with the high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Sousamop
Member since 2016
This was recomended to me by one of the guys at the counter. Melowed me out so nice after a long day of travel. Want to try again before i leave denver
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for TheGreenBasterd
Member since 2016
HOLY HELL BOYS, THIS TASTES LIKE PANCAKES!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for tataymx
Member since 2015
My all-time favorite strain. Amazing smell, and the flavor gets me nuts! Strong body high and highly sedating.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappySleepy