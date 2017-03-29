ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Destroyer by CannaBiogen is a 100% sativa and CBG powerhouse created over seven years of breeding. Destroyer is the offspring of Meao Thai and a Mexican/Colombian cross, and emits a delicate fruity aroma intermixed with notes of lavender and floral sweetness. This high-THC strain develops beautiful frosted buds that offer consumers powerful psychoactive effects coupled with vigorous alertness. Enjoy this potent, nuanced sativa one hit at a time, as its THC content is designed for seasoned consumers. 

Avatar for SweetTooth66
Member since 2016
Meao Thai x Mexican x Columbian. Destroyer is a new AMAZING strain I came upon the other day. The bud were very small and super fluffy, and was as if somebody poured a tub of sugar over it after. Just absolutely covered in trichomes. I am hearing that this bud take 8-12 weeks to harvest and that th...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for drewdeezus
Member since 2017
I got a steal @ an Oz for 120 because the buds were a little ugly, but this is a sick ass sativa! Heavy hitting and uplifting, I'd take this over coffee any morning!
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for smokeylips1
Member since 2016
amazing light, slightly tight but fluffy buds. amazing smell in nugget form. amazing flavour with every toke. I love my Sativas and this one just made my top 3.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for 0MissKitty0
Member since 2016
Beautiful buds, sweet tasting. This got me feeling great!
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Mexican
parent
Strain
Destroyer

Most popular in