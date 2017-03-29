ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Destroyer reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Destroyer.

Avatar for Cat1968
Member since 2019
I don't know what I think of the stain cuz I'm unable to find it in Ohio but was told it's great stuff
Avatar for vonawesome
Member since 2018
Omg I love it! I’m so creative and happy while executing the ideas I have! There really are no negatives.
Avatar for drewdeezus
Member since 2017
I got a steal @ an Oz for 120 because the buds were a little ugly, but this is a sick ass sativa! Heavy hitting and uplifting, I'd take this over coffee any morning!
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for Ymo
Member since 2015
Destroyer,the name says it all,I've been growing this strain for the last two years and the wife four years prior,so we have six years experience with it.Its very leggy,arms everywhere,during flowering it almost triples in size,1.5 - 2 metres high. easy to train though,very suited to LST,suits the s...
Avatar for tokernextdoor21
Member since 2017
Seems potent af.. I gotta at least try me some, that's for sure!!!
Avatar for 0MissKitty0
Member since 2016
Beautiful buds, sweet tasting. This got me feeling great!
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyUplifted
Avatar for smokeylips1
Member since 2016
amazing light, slightly tight but fluffy buds. amazing smell in nugget form. amazing flavour with every toke. I love my Sativas and this one just made my top 3.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for bigorul
Member since 2015
Top shelf sativa. Surprised it took so long to surface as it's been one of my favorites for five years. Pretty easy grow but be patient and go easy on nutes. Potent, yet energetic and creative high!
