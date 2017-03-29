Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Destroyer,the name says it all,I've been growing this strain for the last two years and the wife four years prior,so we have six years experience with it.Its very leggy,arms everywhere,during flowering it almost triples in size,1.5 - 2 metres high. easy to train though,very suited to LST,suits the s...