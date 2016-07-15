ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Devil's Tit
Avatar for onlyanorthernstrain
Member since 2017
Fun of a sativa without any paranoia. Kept me and the boys up for hours
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for incasus
Member since 2015
very good strain. I smoke daily so my tolerance is high and no other strain has hit me so hard like the devils tit. left me high for 5 hours
Avatar for QueenOfDank420
Member since 2018
I smoked this with my friends and it got me high af i like a good head high. This smells and tastes dank. 🙏🏽🙌🏽
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Hostageinc
Member since 2018
Smoked a small fat paper plan with a friend and this shit had me high as FUCK! Sweet notes that didn’t die out closer to the end.
CreativeFocusedTingly
Avatar for theboozler
Member since 2017
Do not smoke devils tit if you have anxiety or have important school/work/life stuff going on because it will heighten your anxiety. Although in the right setting it can be a pleasant high. But again with this strain there is always a chance for random bouts of anxiety and paranoia. The devils ti...
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
This one bore a psychoactive hole right through the center of my brain. The heart races and you just know something is going to happen somewhere and at some time! Devil's Tit should be called "They're coming for you". I love a racy sativa, but this one was almost too much for me...almost. It was fun...
Energetic
Avatar for 2kkid443aj
Member since 2016
does anyone know where they can help me out with some
Avatar for yayfire
Member since 2016
Tits is a great wake &amp; bake strain. Would definitely recommend to any vet seeking a powerful smoke.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly