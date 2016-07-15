We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Do not smoke devils tit if you have anxiety or have important school/work/life stuff going on because it will heighten your anxiety.
Although in the right setting it can be a pleasant high. But again with this strain there is always a chance for random bouts of anxiety and paranoia.
The devils ti...
This one bore a psychoactive hole right through the center of my brain. The heart races and you just know something is going to happen somewhere and at some time! Devil's Tit should be called "They're coming for you". I love a racy sativa, but this one was almost too much for me...almost. It was fun...