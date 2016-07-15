Devil’s Tit from SnowHigh Seeds is a potent heart-pounding speed demon that will put even the most seasoned sativa enthusiast to the test. A sativa cross between Durban Poison, Acapulco Gold, and Cinderella 99, this strain provides an exhilarating body high that makes for an excellent one-hitter-quitter or a welcome challenge for sativa lovers looking to test their boundaries. Avoid this strain if you suffer from anxiety, as the effects will naturally get your heart racing.