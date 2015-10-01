ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 310 reviews

With lineage from Grapefruit, Blueberry and South African Sativa, there is a sweet flavor to the Diablo cannabis strain. This indica has a purple hue, fruity and spicy flavors. Diablo has an indoor flowering time of 6-7 weeks and took second place at the 2002 BC Harvest Cup in the outdoor category.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1533 reported effects from 216 people
Relaxed 57%
Happy 47%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 31%
Sleepy 31%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

310

Avatar for coreymeans
Member since 2012
I like Diablo Og. The Name Steered me away from it but its a very good og strain. Potent with a 70/30 sativa characteristics dominant. I feel it in the back of my eyes and in my head mainly. It helps me to not think so much and not over worry about things. It also kicked up a appetite!
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungryTingly
Avatar for nomad1
Member since 2012
High as fuck. Was at zippy's got the prime cheeseburger with onions and fries! wooooooooo!
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for vitaman
Member since 2013
I tried this because it was on sale, and it was described as being almost psychedelic. A couple of small tokes, it took just a minute or two to come on. I was at a beautiful beach, but with headphones on, I just wanted to close my eyes and enjoy the sounds and visuals... a very enjoyable high. ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for dd21420vetbuds
Member since 2015
I have a hard time sleeping and staying asleep due to my acid reflux and GURD, smoking this before laying down has given me 3 nights of uniterrupted sleep. Huge fan. Great smoke to help you unwind and relax.
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Alaska462
Member since 2015
I love this strain this app is the best helps me find exactly what kind of treatment i need Diablo OG is amazing!
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
African
parent
Second strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Strain
Diablo
Strain child
Alien Inferno
child

Photos

User uploaded image of DiabloUser uploaded image of DiabloUser uploaded image of DiabloUser uploaded image of DiabloUser uploaded image of DiabloUser uploaded image of DiabloUser uploaded image of Diablo
