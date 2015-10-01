- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
With lineage from Grapefruit, Blueberry and South African Sativa, there is a sweet flavor to the Diablo cannabis strain. This indica has a purple hue, fruity and spicy flavors. Diablo has an indoor flowering time of 6-7 weeks and took second place at the 2002 BC Harvest Cup in the outdoor category.
Effects
- Feelings
- Side Effects