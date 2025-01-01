Diesel Head is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem 4 and Starfighter. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Diesel Head is a diesel and nutty strain that has a diesel and nutty flavor with hints of citrus and tar. It also features a relaxing and euphoric high that can help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Diesel Head is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Diesel Head effects include feeling happy, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Diesel Head when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and appetite loss. Bred by Cresco, Diesel Head features flavors like diesel, nutty, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Diesel Head typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Diesel Head has dense and squishy buds that have light and dark green colors with purple and gold hues. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diesel Head, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.