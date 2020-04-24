We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Jungle Boys’ Divorce Cake crosses White Widow and Wedding Cake to create a potent hybrid with a perfumy taste. The high is sleepy and buzzed, relaxing your body and making almost any snack into a luxury meal. It can come on hard and fast so plan accordingly.