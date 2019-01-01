Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Dog Face is a powerful homage to Chemdog and OG Kush genetics created by crossing Dogwalker and Face Off OG Bx1. Dog Face’s diesel aromas and skunky OG flavor create a potent high that will leave you stuck to the couch and looking for pizza delivery options.