First review on Leafly. I'm here to advocate for Donatello Kush. Weed smoker of 15 years here to tell you that this is one of the two best/favorite strains I've ever indulged in. The buds are dense and CAKED with trichomes. Bud is green with purple tips. Got this from 253 Farmacy. Smell is earthy, grassy, a little dank. Not the most pungent aroma. Technically sativa, but it gives me a nice, lifted body high and a feeling in my head that has me feeling a little stoned/lifted but also tunnel-visioned. I never win at scrabble: I took a couple hits out of a bowl--no fancy rigs over here and then man, I was crushing it and seeing every word combo possible with my tiles (and I won!). Smoke some DK and then bam, I am playing Doom Eternal like a m****rf*****g monster on Nightmare. I can smoke DK and then feel on my game, high but clear headed to hang with my friends or girlfriend and not feel like an idiot. But the strain is potent enough to take the edge off lower back pain, melts away my stress, easing my mind into "everything will be okay, one step at a time," thoughts. Wanna get some housework done and not get sidetracked? Rip some Donatello Kush, put on some headphones and you will laser focus on that stack of dirty dishes, and then you'll change your sheets and tidy up and love your life the whole time. Treat yourself to a nice walk after. Also, smoking this around my gf, if things take an amorous turn, I am totally in the mood and ready to love. Donatello Kush is definitely an aphrodisiac strain. Combustion gives you an earthy, faintly dank and peppery flavor. From a vape, you get gorgeous layers of terpenes, touch of lemongrass and strong grape. Yum! Donatello Kush. Growers of the world, please keep making this strain, it is a winner and I wish I had more of it. Only grabbed a slice just to give it a shot. I wanna grow a plant of this someday. Thank you god and botanists for Donatello Kush.