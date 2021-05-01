Donatello Kush reviews
j........t
May 1, 2021
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Grabbed some of this from 253 Farmacy in MA. Ninja Turtles was my jam back in the day, and I had to pick this up.This bud is beautiful to look at, glistening with tricomes. It has the mix of dark green and purple that lives up to the name with tons of brown hairs. The smell is very earthy like a pacific northwest forest. I vaped this through my Fury Edge and a water piece. Flavor on the first few hits is amazing. Donatello is super floral with a hint of grape and citrus on the exhale.The effects of this one onset pretty quickly and just get stronger as time goes on. This is a great sativa dominant hybrid. It brings on a sense of clear headed euphoria. I have gone for a hike but have also just enjoyed chilling on the couch. I recommend this strain highly. Don't pass it up!
s........i
March 25, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Sativa leaning hybrid. Hit you when you least expect it and leaves you feeling happy and high! Take a couple hits to focus on work or enjoy getting really stoned and have fun. Very smooth and very sticky. No coughing with this strain. I'll be back for more!
w........e
September 3, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
First review on Leafly. I'm here to advocate for Donatello Kush. Weed smoker of 15 years here to tell you that this is one of the two best/favorite strains I've ever indulged in. The buds are dense and CAKED with trichomes. Bud is green with purple tips. Got this from 253 Farmacy. Smell is earthy, grassy, a little dank. Not the most pungent aroma. Technically sativa, but it gives me a nice, lifted body high and a feeling in my head that has me feeling a little stoned/lifted but also tunnel-visioned. I never win at scrabble: I took a couple hits out of a bowl--no fancy rigs over here and then man, I was crushing it and seeing every word combo possible with my tiles (and I won!). Smoke some DK and then bam, I am playing Doom Eternal like a m****rf*****g monster on Nightmare. I can smoke DK and then feel on my game, high but clear headed to hang with my friends or girlfriend and not feel like an idiot. But the strain is potent enough to take the edge off lower back pain, melts away my stress, easing my mind into "everything will be okay, one step at a time," thoughts. Wanna get some housework done and not get sidetracked? Rip some Donatello Kush, put on some headphones and you will laser focus on that stack of dirty dishes, and then you'll change your sheets and tidy up and love your life the whole time. Treat yourself to a nice walk after. Also, smoking this around my gf, if things take an amorous turn, I am totally in the mood and ready to love. Donatello Kush is definitely an aphrodisiac strain. Combustion gives you an earthy, faintly dank and peppery flavor. From a vape, you get gorgeous layers of terpenes, touch of lemongrass and strong grape. Yum! Donatello Kush. Growers of the world, please keep making this strain, it is a winner and I wish I had more of it. Only grabbed a slice just to give it a shot. I wanna grow a plant of this someday. Thank you god and botanists for Donatello Kush.
B........8
June 19, 2021
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Bought from 253 Farmacy in MA. Vaped in my Pax 2. Good flavor at setting two. Fresh cut grass initially, some dark berries on the back end, slightly sour but not unpleasant. At setting three the berries became mildly licorice-like, which shimmered purple at setting four. Nice relaxing buzz that triggered creativity. Relaxing, but not couch-lockingly so. Probably a good end of the evening strain. Good flavor. Curious to smoke it in a bong
L........h
April 1, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Donatello Kush is a sativa dominant cross between Purple Kush and Master Splinter. The strain has a deep green to dark black nugs with fiery-orange hairs and chunky trichomes. Donatello Kush is a sweet strain with a scent of floral haze, grape candy, and deep earthy kush. The high is cerebral and spacey, yet not overly sedating, and provides a relaxing and calming body effect. A dreamy MUST-TRY strain! It’s a really relaxing strain definitely recommend getting it
F........9
May 3, 2021
Creative
Happy
Go for it! A nice sativa-leaning hybrid. Definitely taste the candy grape flavor and it a pretty piece w lots of tricomes. Will go back for more🙂
k........0
July 21, 2021
Tingly
The buds were small but a beautiful purple color. I gave my sister a joint (to go) and asked her to rate this strain and I would do the same. I smoked this 2-3 different times and couldn’t get a buzz. A mild mellow one maybe. I’m a Sativa or Sativa dominant hybrid customer. My sister was not to enthusiastic in her review. The nicest thing she said was there was no cough.
L........1
October 10, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
This was a perfect way to stay hyper focused watching the MLB playoffs. It also played a big part in helping me sleep like a baby afterwards.