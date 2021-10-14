Donny Burger reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Donny Burger.
Donny Burger strain effects
Donny Burger strain helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
B........3
October 14, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I was relaxed and in a good mood found things to be a little more funnier then usual especially within the good mood. A bit sedative great to after dinner and before bed smoke. A bit focused literally writing this now and that’s what I just smoked.
J........3
July 1, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Amazing strain. Coming from the GMO lineage I’m a big fan of the Donny Burger. Super dank and coming in around 89% for concentrates it will definitely zoot you to the moon, even experienced smokers. I can’t get enough of this one.
W........y
June 10, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
The flower I tried was cured perfectly. Incredible earthy taste, smooth, no cough factor (!) nice indica high yet almost Sativa uplifting. Long lasting. Leave it to Southern California to produce another world cup winner lol. 5stars
A........4
August 19, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I got a quarter from my local dispensary. The percentage is 32.75% THC and 0% CBD. Users, beware! This is not a beginner strain. This is a planet level threat strain! If we were to become attacked by UFO’s, this is the weed we would give them as a peace offering. The high is so cerebral, and my whole body is buzzing like a bee hive! I am so couched lock, I don’t even think I could get up, even if I tried! I just adopted a kitten from my local humane society and my wife adopted a 4 month old kitten. This 4 month old kitten is named “Tuna” and this precious little angel is curled up into a ball, sleeping sound on me. I feel so close with everyone I am around. Life is good.
k........y
February 12, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Picked up a deli quarter at Pondy in Phoenix, AZ. Testing 23% THC, 27% total. Great bag appeal, very frosty pale green nuggets with a lot of purple. VERY potent smell, super gassy and sharp. For sure the GMO coming out strong. One of those fabulously dense cuts where just a small pinch from a nug grinds up to become enough for a massive bowl pack. I have a very high tolerance to flower, and I’m impressed with the Sonoran Roots grower. Flawless cure and a many-faceted smoke that hits so many different targets you want from craft weed. This is a rare kind of indica that combines a head and body stone without putting you down for a 4hr nap. Brushed away any tightness or pain I was feeling to settle with a numbing tingle in my face. Mentally, still very clear; not a strain that will strike you stupid and make you unable to act right. I wouldn’t rely on this one for insomnia, but I don’t think this was bred for that purpose. It’s a strain to reach for in the hours after work or a long day, but when you still want to have enough energy to do the things that make you happy. Might steer you toward the couch, but won’t lock you into it. Zero complaints, and I would have this as a household staple if i could.
s........b
March 28, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
This stuff is oddly arousing! I have have constant access to the Donny Burger and after smoking a few oz of flower I noticed my soldier standing at attention. We just celebrated out 11 year anniversary and the last few weeks it's been like the honeymoon era. Everytime we smoke that donny, I feel like making babies! 😆 move over viagra and meet the new plan B favorite strain of the day....the fu@*ing donny Burger!
z........c
May 26, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Picked this up from Archive in portland… super gassy almost greasy smell to it reminiscent of its parent GMO. The high was insane. I’m a former heroin addict with a very high tolerance to thc and this strain gave me almost an opioid like physical euphoria. Hit me quick as hell too, after one bong hit I could feel it behind my eyes. It’s not very couch lock-ey so to me that’s a plus, and the headspace is also fairly clear. It’s main feature to me is obviously the extreme physical relaxation / euphoria and it did promote almost a more sharp headspace, focused almost, im writing this review right after consumption btw if that tells you anything, i’ve never written a review like this before.
b........k
November 27, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Honestly, I didn't want this strain, even though I knew its genetics. I bought. The flowers are clustered, slightly dark green, with a hint of dark purple. When I smelled it. I flew away and got some inner satisfaction. Garlic cheese gas. strong gas. You can sometimes say that the scent is chemical in some way, and this is true. A very uplifting effect, relaxing the entire body and mind. I use marijuana for depression and this strain is my top choice in this regard. I love this shit!