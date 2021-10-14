Picked up a deli quarter at Pondy in Phoenix, AZ. Testing 23% THC, 27% total. Great bag appeal, very frosty pale green nuggets with a lot of purple. VERY potent smell, super gassy and sharp. For sure the GMO coming out strong. One of those fabulously dense cuts where just a small pinch from a nug grinds up to become enough for a massive bowl pack. I have a very high tolerance to flower, and I’m impressed with the Sonoran Roots grower. Flawless cure and a many-faceted smoke that hits so many different targets you want from craft weed. This is a rare kind of indica that combines a head and body stone without putting you down for a 4hr nap. Brushed away any tightness or pain I was feeling to settle with a numbing tingle in my face. Mentally, still very clear; not a strain that will strike you stupid and make you unable to act right. I wouldn’t rely on this one for insomnia, but I don’t think this was bred for that purpose. It’s a strain to reach for in the hours after work or a long day, but when you still want to have enough energy to do the things that make you happy. Might steer you toward the couch, but won’t lock you into it. Zero complaints, and I would have this as a household staple if i could.