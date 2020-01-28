We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Dosi-Cake combines Do-Si-Dos and Wedding Cake, giving us a new Kush cultivar. It hits your body with a potent relaxing effect that’s not too sedating. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, this strain takes the best attributes of both parents: Do-Si’s floral and spicy notes and Wedding Cake’s creamy kushiness.