Double Dare is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Double Dream and Golden Goat. This strain is approximately 60% sativa and 40% indica. Double Dare brings together the best of both worlds, providing a balanced experience that's perfect for various occasions. With its well-rounded genetics, Double Dare delivers a unique combination of effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis consumers. Its uplifting sativa genetics are complemented by the soothing qualities of indica, creating a harmonious and versatile experience. This makes Double Dare an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis enthusiasts. Double Dare boasts a THC content that typically ranges around 18-22%, ensuring a potent yet manageable high. This makes it an ideal strain for those looking to enjoy a relaxing and euphoric experience without becoming overwhelmingly intoxicated. Leafly customers frequently report that the effects of Double Dare include a sense of euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. These effects make it suitable for various activities, from creative endeavors to socializing with friends. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Double Dare to address symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, anxiety, and depression. The balanced effects of this strain can help alleviate negative feelings while promoting a more positive and relaxed mindset. Bred by an experienced breeder, Double Dare offers a complex flavor profile that includes hints of citrus, tropical fruit, and herbal undertones. These flavors come together to create a satisfying and enjoyable smoking experience. The dominant terpene in Double Dare is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and potentially sedative effects. Myrcene is known for its calming properties, making it a key player in the strain's overall experience. The average price of Double Dare typically ranges from $30-$45 per eighth, reflecting its quality and balanced effects. This strain's versatility and unique combination of genetics contribute to its popularity among cannabis enthusiasts. Double Dare is more than just a strain; it's an invitation to explore the harmonious blend of effects that result from its well-thought-out genetic lineage. Whether you're seeking creative inspiration or a moment of relaxation, Double Dare has something to offer for everyone. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Double Dare, don't hesitate to share your thoughts and insights by leaving a strain review.