ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Doug's Varin

Doug’s Varin is a rare sativa that was specially crafted to contain high amounts of the psychoactive cannabinoid THCV. People with anorexia and appetite loss might want to steer clear of Doug’s Varin, as THCV may suppress hunger. With an aroma of earthy pine and sweet citrus, Doug’s Varin delivers a clear-headed burst of mental stimulation that doesn’t last long, making this strain a perfect choice for anyone seeking short-term effects.

Avatar for helloitsmehi
Member since 2017
Got some concetrate after reading about it. I suffer PTSD and mixed anxiety that keeps me at home a lot. It is, by far, the greatest medication I have ever experienced. I found myself on the phone, out and about, uplifted, truly happy. It's a shame it's so hard to find as it is unlike any strain I ...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for badgeese
Member since 2017
Loads of energy, racing thoughts, but very clear headed, without any of the mental fogging weed usually produces. If I didn't know this was weed I might have thought it was some sort of amphetamine. I was happy, excited, and felt like I wanted to go out and have an adventure. Most cannabis makes...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for WeRDNAandplantoils
Member since 2018
I recently tried an oil of this strain. It was a terrific daytime, uplifting, energized, clear experience. The effects were mainly increased sense of well being, lessened anxiety, decreased interest in food, increased interest in activity and creative output. Perfect for when I needed to mellow o...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for FloralExp
Member since 2016
this strain gives a solid high for a long period of time. forget the chips with this strain full hunger blocker great for long shifts and late lunchs
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for woodlandbunny
Member since 2015
Very clear headed. I was starting to have a panic attack and vaped some concentrate. Amazingly the panic totally stopped. Usually I'd reach for Xanax but that makes me tired so sometimes I just suffer through the attack to avoid being sleepy and non-clear headed. It like nothing I've ever tried befo...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
