ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Red Dragon
  • Leafly flower of Red Dragon

Hybrid

Red Dragon

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 342 reviews

Red Dragon
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Red Dragon is one exotic flower. A Barney’s Farm cross between a West Himalayan Kush and Utopia Haze (a Brazilian sativa), this hybrid is a strain for connoisseurs. Featuring a sweet, fruity aroma, Red Dragon offers consumers a truly different cannabis experience. This strain is giggly and upbeat. Great for those suffering from depression or stress, Red Dragon has a very happy and uplifting effect. Unfortunately, this strain may cause some to feel quite paranoid. If you’re prone to anxiety, Red Dragon may not be the best strain for you. This hybrid grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1940 reported effects from 239 people
Happy 63%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 51%
Relaxed 39%
Energetic 34%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 22%
Paranoid 14%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 8%

Reviews

342

Show all

Avatar for jduv123
Member since 2015
The strain is the truth. For the ones who have a high tolerance (connoisseurs) it will take u bake to the time when u first got blazed, stoned, back, straight high as a monkeys ass in a tree! But... Beware it will have u set trippin make sure u got ur RedBox movies already at home. Had my wife paran...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for someguy2448
Member since 2011
I can barely write anything that makes coherent sense right now, omgggggggggggg........
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for egfwarren
Member since 2013
This is possibly the most medically relevant strain that I have ever tried for pain, nausea, involuntary muscle spams, and depression. I have torn rotator cuffs and after a day of work nothing can get the pain to dissappear accept for Red Dragon, not to be confused with Red Dragon Kush, which is not...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for lovemesrd
Member since 2014
A very cool learning experience. This strain can get you higher than Pink Floyd if combined with a meditative peaceful state of mind. Its great for dealing with stress after work: if by nature your work is left brain intensive than I could see how this could be very distracting. This is more of a cl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for FemmeSnazzy
Member since 2015
This flower legitimately tastes red. Like tropical punch heavy on the guava with splashes of grapefruit. It's fucking delicious, and by far one of the best strains for PTSD and/or anxiety I have ever smoked. I just hate how hard it is to find!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Cherry AK-47
Cherry AK-47
More euphoricLeafly flower for Mango Kush
Mango Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for Goji OG
Goji OG
More tinglyLeafly flower for Juicy Fruit
Juicy Fruit
More happyLeafly flower for Silver Haze
Silver Haze
More popularLeafly flower for Strawberry Cough
Strawberry Cough
More happyLeafly flower for Purple Diesel
Purple Diesel
More focusingLeafly flower for Lemon Kush
Lemon Kush
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
South American
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Red Dragon
First strain child
Red Widow
child
Second strain child
Dragon OG
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Red DragonUser uploaded image of Red DragonUser uploaded image of Red DragonUser uploaded image of Red DragonUser uploaded image of Red DragonUser uploaded image of Red DragonUser uploaded image of Red Dragon
more
photos
The 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup Winning Strains
The 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup Winning Strains