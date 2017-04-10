ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 98 reviews

Dragon's Breath

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 98 reviews

Dragon's Breath

Dragon's Breath is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between the two legendary strains, Jack Herer and Northern Lights. Its balanced, clear-headed effects are ushered in by a distinctive spicy aroma that hints at this hybrid's Haze ancestor. Some patients may find Dragon's Breath particularly helpful in burning off pain, depression, and anxiety throughout the day.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

61 people reported 507 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 57%
Euphoric 55%
Relaxed 52%
Creative 49%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 34%
Stress 32%
Fatigue 21%
Pain 19%
Dry mouth 22%
Paranoid 11%
Dry eyes 8%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

98

Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Dragon's Breath

Products with Dragon's Breath

