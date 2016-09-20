ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dream Berry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dream Berry.

Reviews

38

Avatar for tbrennan907
Member since 2016
Okay so I got this in concentrate shatter form, it is THE BEST TASTING DAB I HAVE EVER HAD!!! It’s got that kinda tart strawberry taste, mixed with other tropical smelling/tasting fruits. I will definitely be buying this again!!
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for LucahLou
Member since 2019
Grabbed a couple of rolls on my way to some springs. After I smoked the entire roll while waiting outside; I must agree that this has an incredibly smooth start. Does creep in. Mood uplifting. Did cause some dizziness and I did develop headache! I hate headaches and NEVER get them. Otherwise, this ...
feelings
Avatar for rocketship1613
Member since 2016
Low key. Chilled out. Sweet and tangy.
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for pvjimmy
Member since 2014
I like to smoke just a couple hours before going to bed. It's name really fits. I sleep well and have pleasant dreams and awake feeling fully refreshed and ready for another day. Being a relative light weight, I only need a couple of hits.
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for LegalizeToledo
Member since 2017
Just got some dream berry concentrate by fume factory, very fruity diesel taste, only took a little one and feel extremely relaxed. Great for after a long day or before bed.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Zxdrakoxz
Member since 2017
Very good high and pain control
feelings
Avatar for jim1961
Member since 2016
By far the best I've had in a while. I sometimes get anxious after smoking high stavia strains and found the indica strains work best for my anxiety and stress. I like that Dream Berry relaxes me but I can still function around the house in a nice, euphoric calm without my brain stressing about stup...
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MelodyNicole1992
Member since 2016
very powerful indica
feelings
GigglyRelaxedSleepy