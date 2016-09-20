Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dream Berry.
Reviews
38
tbrennan907
Member since 2016
Okay so I got this in concentrate shatter form, it is THE BEST TASTING DAB I HAVE EVER HAD!!!
It’s got that kinda tart strawberry taste, mixed with other tropical smelling/tasting fruits. I will definitely be buying this again!!
Grabbed a couple of rolls on my way to some springs. After I smoked the entire roll while waiting outside; I must agree that this has an incredibly smooth start. Does creep in. Mood uplifting. Did cause some dizziness and I did develop headache! I hate headaches and NEVER get them. Otherwise, this ...
I like to smoke just a couple hours before going to bed. It's name really fits. I sleep well and have pleasant dreams and awake feeling fully refreshed and ready for another day. Being a relative light weight, I only need a couple of hits.
By far the best I've had in a while. I sometimes get anxious after smoking high stavia strains and found the indica strains work best for my anxiety and stress. I like that Dream Berry relaxes me but I can still function around the house in a nice, euphoric calm without my brain stressing about stup...