Dream Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a hybrid strain that was designed to recreate the widely cherished qualities of Blue Dream, but with an accentuated chunky bud structure. This rendition combines a Santa Cruz cut of Blue Dream with Bodhi’s Snow Lotus, resulting in a strain that maintains uplifting effects and a fragrant blueberry aroma. Hashy spice and sweet herbal notes can be detected on the exhale in a flavor that ushers in blissful effects perfect for stress relief any time of the day.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
