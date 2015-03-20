ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 47 reviews

Dream Lotus

Dream Lotus

Dream Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a hybrid strain that was designed to recreate the widely cherished qualities of Blue Dream, but with an accentuated chunky bud structure. This rendition combines a Santa Cruz cut of Blue Dream with Bodhi’s Snow Lotus, resulting in a strain that maintains uplifting effects and a fragrant blueberry aroma. Hashy spice and sweet herbal notes can be detected on the exhale in a flavor that ushers in blissful effects perfect for stress relief any time of the day.

Effects

31 people reported 203 effects
Happy 54%
Focused 48%
Relaxed 48%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 35%
Depression 29%
Stress 29%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 16%
Headaches 12%
Dry mouth 16%
Anxious 12%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 9%
Paranoid 6%

Reviews

47

Lineage

First strain parent
Snow Lotus
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Dream Lotus

