We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Nice looking, nice smelling bud. Blueberry notes, some kind of diesel spice. The smoke backs that up. Thick but not overly thick body on the smoke. Uplifting stone but sedating at the same time. Some Saturday afternoon, chilling on the couch kind of bud. You could get motivated, but the desire to is...
So far, this is my favorite strain. I have rheumatoid arthritis, and this strain helps a lot. It seems to be helping with inflammation and definitely with pain. When I first start at low temperatures, I feel alert and just lifted... feels amazing and will stay there if I stay at low temperatures....
I honestly would probably give this 2 stars, but I acknowledge that some of the effects it has are probably more up other people's alleys than what I'm looking for. I picked this up because of the description making it sound like Blue Dream. I've never had Blue Dream and still hope to some day, but ...
This strain was an extremely disappointing add-on to my dispensary visit in Leicester. The buds looked fine and dandy, tasted pretty good, but an entire eighth of this strain failed to get me high. The noticeable effects included a distinct lack of munchies, a slightly tired feeling, sore throat fro...