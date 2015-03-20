ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
31 people reported 203 effects
Happy 54%
Focused 48%
Relaxed 48%
Uplifted 48%
Euphoric 35%
Depression 29%
Stress 29%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 16%
Headaches 12%
Dry mouth 16%
Anxious 12%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 9%
Paranoid 6%

45

Avatar for neuropsycho
Member since 2019
Relaxing and helpful for focus. Herbal and fruity ✨
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for jessicalp
Member since 2019
This strain is great, great for depression and anxiety. Gets you relaxed but also focused. Great strain if you just wanna chill out and relax.
Avatar for stovalldm87
Member since 2019
Taste great has a light fruity taste
Avatar for smoconnor802
Member since 2018
Nice looking, nice smelling bud. Blueberry notes, some kind of diesel spice. The smoke backs that up. Thick but not overly thick body on the smoke. Uplifting stone but sedating at the same time. Some Saturday afternoon, chilling on the couch kind of bud. You could get motivated, but the desire to is...
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for knitgirl
Member since 2019
So far, this is my favorite strain. I have rheumatoid arthritis, and this strain helps a lot. It seems to be helping with inflammation and definitely with pain. When I first start at low temperatures, I feel alert and just lifted... feels amazing and will stay there if I stay at low temperatures....
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Joelryan20
Member since 2019
Mellow without sleepiness
Avatar for Shpongolian
Member since 2019
I honestly would probably give this 2 stars, but I acknowledge that some of the effects it has are probably more up other people's alleys than what I'm looking for. I picked this up because of the description making it sound like Blue Dream. I've never had Blue Dream and still hope to some day, but ...
Avatar for Gandler
Member since 2019
This strain was an extremely disappointing add-on to my dispensary visit in Leicester. The buds looked fine and dandy, tasted pretty good, but an entire eighth of this strain failed to get me high. The noticeable effects included a distinct lack of munchies, a slightly tired feeling, sore throat fro...
