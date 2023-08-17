Durban Margy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Durban Poison and Frozen Margy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Durban Margy is a unique marriage of classic and modern strains that combines the popular sativa Durban Poison with the potent gassy qualities of Frozen Margy, a Chemdog cross. This strain has a tropical fruity and spicy profile, with hints of limonene, pine, and wood. This strain may offer a relaxing and somewhat energizing mind and body high. Durban Margy is 18-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for intermediate to experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Durban Margy effects include feeling cognizant, productive, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Durban Margy when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Durban Margy features flavors like tropical, spicy, and gassy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Durban Margy typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Durban Margy has a potent and long-lasting high that starts with a warm body buzz and then creeps up to the head, leaving you in a blissful and relaxed state. This strain is perfect for daytime use when you want to get things done or explore the outdoors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Durban Margy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.