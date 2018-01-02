ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for B.Q.
Member since 2019
Great strain, it started as a uplifting high, a little bit energizing. But after a few hours it did switch to a more couch locking feeling. So I think it’s a great strain for smoking a few hours before bed.
Avatar for Dyno8
Member since 2015
Holy Moly! This is a hard hitting high energy bordering on anxious rock concert of a strain. Fun but strong.
ArousedEnergetic
Avatar for Ceidan
Member since 2014
Pure haze taste. Honestly the review is in the name. Carefully selected Dutch Haze phenotypes make this strain potent and delicious 😋 purchased from an online dispensary because they shut down my old hook.
Avatar for NorthEastSmokerUK
Member since 2018
This is an overall all good strain when grown correctly. Produces a fruity citrus aroma when smelt, trichomes are a lovely amber/golden colour. The high thc and low cbd ratio makes this a great day time smoke but can bring on anxiety/paranoia to some users. From the UK🇬🇧
CreativeEuphoricHungrySleepyUplifted
Avatar for Emeken
Member since 2018
This is my favorite strain. It gives me an uplifting euphoria and has me feeling creative yet relaxed. I highly recommend listening to music while on this strain or having a small get together.
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for susumu
Member since 2018
マンチ、アッパー
CreativeFocusedHungry
Avatar for hermyb
Member since 2018
One of my favorites. I don’t usually taste the difference in weed strains, but this ones taste was so prominent all I tasted was citrus. So delicious. It’s a happy hazy relaxed high. 10/10 recommend
Avatar for Ekot
Member since 2016
maybe it was the batch that I got it from. Taste very bad. The only effect that I had was a headache. I couldn't even finish a joint at all. 0 trace of Super Silver Haze at all. I was expecting this to be the best haze that I have ever had. I am feeling a bit disappointed.
