Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dutch Haze.
Reviews
12
B.Q.
Member since 2019
Great strain, it started as a uplifting high, a little bit energizing. But after a few hours it did switch to a more couch locking feeling. So I think it’s a great strain for smoking a few hours before bed.
Pure haze taste. Honestly the review is in the name. Carefully selected Dutch Haze phenotypes make this strain potent and delicious 😋 purchased from an online dispensary because they shut down my old hook.
This is an overall all good strain when grown correctly. Produces a fruity citrus aroma when smelt, trichomes are a lovely amber/golden colour. The high thc and low cbd ratio makes this a great day time smoke but can bring on anxiety/paranoia to some users. From the UK🇬🇧
maybe it was the batch that I got it from. Taste very bad. The only effect that I had was a headache.
I couldn't even finish a joint at all. 0 trace of Super Silver Haze at all.
I was expecting this to be the best haze that I have ever had. I am feeling a bit disappointed.