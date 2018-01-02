ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Dutch Haze

Dutch Haze

Dutch Haze by Dutch Passion is a 90% sativa-dominant strain crafted for Haze lovers everywhere. “Born” in 2009, Dutch Haze is the product of hundreds of Haze plants and several years of breeding both American Haze and Dutch Haze genetics in search of the perfect phenotype. This strain has a spicy aroma with notes of citrus, earth, and tropical fruit. The stalks grow tall and abundant with an average flowering time of approximately 10 weeks. Dutch Haze offers consumers a strong cerebral energy with uplifting and creative qualities to help take the edge off of mundane tasks while improving your mood.

Avatar for Foghor
Member since 2017
Loved it. Got me into my happy house-projects mood. Fantastic taste as well. Loved the citrus.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocused
Avatar for ajax_pjus
Member since 2017
A smooth, uplifting and energising smoke. With some fruity taste, smoking this in Amsterdam was a pleasure as I worked through a university assignment, helping me create motivation through mundane tasks. A really nice haze!
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for Emeken
Member since 2018
This is my favorite strain. It gives me an uplifting euphoria and has me feeling creative yet relaxed. I highly recommend listening to music while on this strain or having a small get together.
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for susumu
Member since 2018
マンチ、アッパー
feelings
CreativeFocusedHungry
Avatar for Flexology
Member since 2017
This thing is super potent and smells really citrusy! Helped me get over travel fatigue and really relaxing
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
