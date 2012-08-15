Dutch Treat reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dutch Treat.
Dutch Treat strain effects
Reported by 1068 real people like you
Dutch Treat strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
T........3
August 15, 2012
Euphoric
Happy
One of the very best "calm you down, take a load off" strains. As long as I have been keeping track, this strain has been a favorite. Faced with 20-30 strains, almost always a choose this because it reliably calms, soothes and improves mood. Stress reduced, mind relaxer.
c........1
April 10, 2017
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I'd heard a lot about this strain before trying it, so expectations were high, and I wasn't disappointed. The weed smells amazing - pine and spearmint, with a bit of earth. The smoke is light and gave me no urge to cough, and tasted of earth and menthol, with just a bit of piney hops in the background. Very nice. The high was also top notch. It began with a clear, very happy head-high. No fogginess and no racey sensations; just mellow, happy and uplifted. After about 15 minutes, the body high began to roll in, and, it, too, was comfortable without being overwhelming. It's a strain that makes it easy to go to bed, but doesn't compel you to do so. As a result, it's a great smoke for the afternoon or early evening to jettison stress and chill out with some friends, a movie or even household chores. No wonder it's a classic.
h........2
May 29, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Very very nice. Erases anxiety and puts you in a blissful, relaxed and uplifted mood. Late afternoon thru early evening would be the optimal times to induge, although I might try it in the morning just to see what it would be like when you're fresh... I would definitely purchase this strain again.
g........t
June 22, 2011
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Dutch Treat #5 that is floating around the West Coast started it's path from B.C. seed breeder Jordan of the Islands. A Master grower in Bellingham WA. brought the seeds over to the US and grew all 10 of them. Word has it that these were some "special" behind the counter seeds that were offered to make up for a previous bad purchase several months before that wasted the growers time. Out of the 10 seeds that were labeled, the #5 plant was cloned (why you see it labeled DT #5) and sent out to the local growers in Bellingham that passed it around to "close" friends. Today it is all over the West Coast including Maui and seems to be growing in popularity due to its heavy yields, easy trimming and rapid growth. Because it is a relatively new strain (4 Years), clubs that have acquired this strain for sale can't seem to keep it in stock as customers often go on a waiting list to get it. There is some confusion as to it's name since there are other older versions of "Dutch Treat" that don't look anything like the #5, nor compare in quality. For this reason, some people have called it Dutch Crunch instead. As to it's crosses, you would have to contact Jordan of the Islands to really get the detailed truth. Seed companies that sell the seeds still classify it as a "short and stalky" plant, but as any experienced grower would tell you, this plant is WAY OUT OF CONTROL, viney, lanky, extremely fast growing and sometimes falls over even before it starts budding. Anyone trying to grow this plant, be ready to tie her down hard and use supports. Many classify Dutch Treat as a heavy Indica punch you in the face High, yet the leaves on the plant are very much Sativa, very skinny, and harvesting goes to at least 8-9 weeks, sometimes more.
h........k
September 23, 2013
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
i purchased this strain along with blue boy at seattle's greenhand. as i was participating in a charity-walk that weekend, i needed both a sleep-aid (blue boy) and a pain reliever with a minimum amount of energy-sap (dutch treat). i found dutch to be exactly what i needed. i utilize cannabis for the relief of fibromyalgia pain and, as i am a workaholic, prefer to have as little "high" as possible. this was a very manageable, pleasant, and low-level body high, allowing me to remain alert and focused. despite this, i felt a noted improvement in both my pain level and mood. a new favorite.
T........b
September 13, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Dutch Treat is not a heavy hitter for a veteran smoker IMO, however, that does not knock it down a peg in terms of rating. The high always starts off with a sativa like head rush in and behind the eyes, and transfers (you can literally feel it) to the body with a slight buzz in the head as well. It is mildly strong the two times I've used it despite looking gourgeous and trichomey. Would love to try a high THC batch of this. Lots of medicinal benefits. Increases my appetite (have nausea), relieves stress and is good for relaxing. There is a creative and energetic element to it too. For lower tolerance users, this is a treat. For vets, you might struggle to get the high you want to reach.
S........e
December 5, 2014
Came highly recommended from a friend in the industry. It's been awhile, but I remember it being a hit w/ my friends and I over the summer. As most have mentioned here, it's s potent Sativa dominant hybrid. It's maybe a bit too potent for my daytime preferences, in fact. I have anxiety, and find that strong Sativas like this one can actually make it worse. I prefer a more balanced hybrid like Cinex or Blue Dream. That said, if you're really into Sativa, this is probably right up your alley...
C........9
January 10, 2015
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
One of the best Strains I have ever smoked... my favorite strain to grow hands down.... beautiful buds with high yield and great potency... would recommend to anyone who is a fan of indica dominant strains!