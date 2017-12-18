ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dutchberry is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain from Artizen Cannabis in Lacey, WA. Combining Dutch Treat and DJ Short’s Blueberry, this hybrid is loaded with citrus and berry flavors that taste as good as it smells. This strain produces a happy, giggly high perfect for unwinding after a long day at work.

585 reported effects from 81 people
Happy 72%
Relaxed 46%
Uplifted 45%
Euphoric 43%
Creative 38%
Dry mouth 19%
Anxious 9%
Paranoid 8%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 3%

Avatar for littlewitchystonerkitten
Member since 2016
As a long standing, deep-rooted cannabis enthusiast I find myself looking for three things when purchasing bud: a Sativa-dominant Hybrid, a THC content of at least 20%, and a good recommendation. When my favourite budtender, Dave, at Greenside Recreational in Des Moines, WA recommended this hybrid t...
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for NSomniac
Member since 2015
I definitely consider this top shelf bud when grown by Artizen. This is a great Sativa hybrid plenty of energy and focus mixed in with a little overall body relaxation and some pressure behind the eyes. The buds look absolutely amazing they're dense and frosty to the extreme also quite sticky and re...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for jokersmoker75
Member since 2016
While I may not posses the palette to properly describe a particular strains taste and aroma I do know good bud. And in my opinion this is phenomenal bud. By far the best sativa leaning hybrid I've ever smoked period. Very nice uplift. No anxiety ( and I used be on 4mg of klonopin a day) happy, gigg...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for happydogseattle
Member since 2015
My budtendas at Ocean Greens Recommended this and WOW. It smells berry fantastic, smokes easy. A little goes a long way. Having too much fun to be couchlocked.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for justwhatiam
Member since 2016
Perfect for anyone who suffers anxiety or pain. Never tried Dj Blueberry, but Dutch Treat has always been one my favorites! Makes you SO high but at the same time clear headed and relaxed. Very relieving. Highly recommend!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
DJ Short Blueberry
Dutch Treat
