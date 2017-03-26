Dynamite is a short and bushy indica strain that offers an aroma of sweet grapefruit and mixed fruit. Heavy physical effects weigh down the limbs and relax muscles, but Dynamite provides the mind with an invigorating spark to fuel creativity and conversation. The subtle, sweet aroma of grapefruit and mixed fruit breaks free from the bud when ground up. A quick finisher, Dynamite completes its flowering cycle in 7 to 8 weeks, yielding a heavy harvest of buds that may bloom in stunning hues of purple and pink.
