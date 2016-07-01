ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 53 reviews

Blue Dynamite

Blue Dynamite, bred by Next Generation Seeds in Canada, is an indica-dominant strain that provides heavy mind and body relaxation alongside a fruity, hashy flavor. This powerhouse indica was bred from a BC Grapefruit clone known as Dynamite and an Afghani-Blueberry hybrid called Avalon. Combining the flavorful qualities of Dynamite with the resinous potential Avalon enables, we're left with a potent strain that can budge even the most stubborn cases of pain, nausea, and sleeplessness. High Times recognized Blue Dynamite among its Top 10 Strains of 2007, solidifying a reputation that keeps this strain firmly set in the cannabis market.

32 people reported 238 effects
Relaxed 65%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 34%
Hungry 31%
Stress 56%
Pain 46%
Anxiety 43%
Insomnia 18%
Nausea 15%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Avalon
parent
Second strain parent
Dynamite
parent
Strain
Blue Dynamite
Strain child
Jesus
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

