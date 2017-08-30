Appleberry by Sumo Seeds in an indica-dominant yield machine. Bred from (Dynamite x Bubblicious) x White Widow, this strain has classic Central Asian and Central American roots while expressing a terpene profile all its own. The strain’s aroma exemplifies its title, smelling of a subtle apple and berry. Its effects are extremely relaxing, bordering on sedative, imbuing the limbs with a warm weighted aura. Utilize Appleberry to reduce anxiety and for all-around pain relief. Appleberry won 1st place in the "Bio" category at the 2016 Highlife Cup in Amsterdam.
