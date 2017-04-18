ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.7 41 reviews

Ultra Sour

Ultra Sour

Ultra Sour by THSeeds is a tart cross out of Amsterdam. This strain is the product of crossing MK Ultra and East Coast Sour Diesel, creating a sativa-dominant bud with uplifting stimulation and heady euphoria. Ultra Sour smells of pine and diesel, and its buds are deep green with rusty orange pistils. The potent mental effects can be a little daunting for inexperienced consumers, so mind your dosage. Enjoy Ultra Sour as a means to shrug off stress and enhance creativity.  

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

29 people reported 164 effects
Happy 65%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 44%
Euphoric 41%
Relaxed 31%
Stress 37%
Depression 27%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 13%
Headaches 10%
Dizzy 13%
Dry eyes 13%
Dry mouth 13%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%

Lineage

East Coast Sour Diesel
MK Ultra
Ultra Sour

