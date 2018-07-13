Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Heavy hitting Indica. Strain made me uplifted & relaxed followed by the heavy body high & sleep. A couple off times when i smoked i did get tingly all over. The packed buds were medium green with dark orange pistils. Buds had fuzzy peach hairs with clear trichomes. Skunky fruit berry was the...
This has been one of my favorite strains. I am totally in love with how it mellows me out and manages my pain.
I don't feel too heavy on it though which is especially nice given the amount of relief it provides.
I will definitely be getting some more the next time it is available.
i was looking for something new and then i found this strain from the top shelf menu at the delivery place(forgot the name) so i gave a chance to try it.
this strain is FIREEEE! This strain was what i was looking for.
its good for pain and insomnia
def recommend to try it