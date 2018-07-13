Electric Black Mamba is an indica-dominant strain bred from a Black Domina mother and a Purple Diesel male. This 70% indica is perfect for those treating chronic pain or insomnia, and its high concentration of the terpene myrcene provides you with a “couch-lock” effect. Its dark forest green buds carry a sweet blackberry aroma with notes of skunky hash. Not for the novice grower, this plant demands constant attention and does not like to be overfed.
Electric Black Mamba
