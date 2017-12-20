Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Wonderful Sativa. My only reason for not giving it 5 stars is that it is a little more euphoric than I prefer my sativas. It does feel like it gives you a good steady energy and drive to get up and do something.
A delightful strain that will make you feel chipper and hungry, but don't expect to get any work done. I started off with a disposition of chill, not stressed, good sleep, feeling pretty happy. The smell is sour lemons, quite nice actually. The rig I'm using is an 18" 3-chamber bong with ice. The fi...
This strain is extremely potent. The name Electric Lemonade does not give it justice. This is a heavy hitter because of the Tahoe OG, one of the strongest strains. The taste is lemonade with some blue dream! The strongest Indica-like Sativa I've ever had. Very interesting strain that is a must try!