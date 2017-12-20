ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Electric Lemonade
  4. Reviews

Electric Lemonade reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Electric Lemonade.

Reviews

16

Avatar for WaywyrdRogue
Member since 2019
My all time favorite strain! The best for art projects with some tea and good music. You really feel the music as you vibe out with your canvas.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for RASTAANIMUMANE619
Member since 2016
one of the rarest strains to find. once you find it, smoke it and savor it. best smoke ever
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for CJW_420
Member since 2019
Very good when dealing with insomnia.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for KitchWitch
Member since 2019
I was taken away by the flavour alone, how crazy that it actually tasted like ELECTRIC LEMONADE . Anyway, great high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyUplifted
write a review
Avatar for jhamilton13
Member since 2018
Wonderful Sativa. My only reason for not giving it 5 stars is that it is a little more euphoric than I prefer my sativas. It does feel like it gives you a good steady energy and drive to get up and do something.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Justarandomperson
Member since 2018
A delightful strain that will make you feel chipper and hungry, but don't expect to get any work done. I started off with a disposition of chill, not stressed, good sleep, feeling pretty happy. The smell is sour lemons, quite nice actually. The rig I'm using is an 18" 3-chamber bong with ice. The fi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LimeSorbet
Member since 2018
This strain is extremely potent. The name Electric Lemonade does not give it justice. This is a heavy hitter because of the Tahoe OG, one of the strongest strains. The taste is lemonade with some blue dream! The strongest Indica-like Sativa I've ever had. Very interesting strain that is a must try!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy