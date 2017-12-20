ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Electric Lemonade

Electric Lemonade

Electric Lemonade by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a cross of Tahoe OG x Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant strain is a PCC in-house favorite and bridges the gap between sativa and hybrid beautifully, offering energetic physical effects alongside creative mental stimulation. PCC recommends utilizing Electric Lemonade’s uplifting effects to overcome anxiety and nausea. Electric Lemonade emits a strong sour lemonade aroma and offers consumers tart lemon flavors that foretell the strain’s mood-enhancing effects.  

Avatar for Vuki63
Member since 2016
Electric Lemonade is a wonderful sativa with great pain relieving properties. It provides a euphoric mental feeling and a tingly body buzz making this a really good daytime use strain if you are at home and want to get things done. I would not recommend using this when working as it does make you fe...
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for WarrenPeace111
Member since 2017
All around a great strain and I love the citrusy lemon aroma of this flower. I prefer a good rolled joint experience and this does not disappoint. Do yourself a favor and give this a try. Pesticide free is a big deal to me and I appreciate the extra care given to make sure what I am smoking is as pu...
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Avatar for Zerophucks
Member since 2018
I just picked up a batch of this Electric Lemonade directly from Palomar Craft and I must say the strain directly follows the description. I suffer from severe back pain and E.L hit the spot directly. It's almost unbelievable that Palomar has spent so much time on the refinement of their strain sele...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for LimeSorbet
Member since 2018
This strain is extremely potent. The name Electric Lemonade does not give it justice. This is a heavy hitter because of the Tahoe OG, one of the strongest strains. The taste is lemonade with some blue dream! The strongest Indica-like Sativa I've ever had. Very interesting strain that is a must try!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for msham420
Member since 2017
This strain makes me feel euphoric in a way
Creative
Lineage

Tahoe OG Kush
Blue Dream
Electric Lemonade