Elmer’s Glue by Relentless Genetics is an embellishment of the potent and famous Gorilla Glue #4. This strain is a cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and The White, and it is considered by some to be an improvement on GG4’s flavor and trichome production. Elmer’s Glue retains the sharp pine, astringent, and fuel aromas of its dominant parent while expressing more subtle sweet, earthy notes on the exhale. Beyond this strain’s incredible trichome coverage, the height, yield, and flowering time are relatively average. 

    Vaporized in a Da Buddha I’m not a fan of gorilla glue on its own. For whatever reason it does not work with my brain as it does others. The addition of the white, changes it completely. I actually like to use this strain with others to make it more uplifting for daytime or with an indica to hel...
    Relaxed
    Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? This is what you will be asking yourself when you pucker your lips for the first draw of Elmer's Glue. It is so smooth! Gentle on the lungs and a light taste that doesn't leave your mouth feeling like a bowl of cotton! My first hit had me focused on an a...
    ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
    I have had a surgery recently and the healing process has caused nausea, high blood pressure and pain. This knock it right out. At the end of the high, I went right to sleep. It smells like pine...lol. Earthy tasting. Wish I took a picture. Great crystal on the buds and a beautiful green.
    ArousedRelaxedSleepy
    Dank. 22.6% thc I feel like should've tested higher. Very stoney, would recommend to another high tolerance smoker like myself.
    EuphoricGiggly
    Very nice. I have bad chronic pain especially when I wake up. I rolled a joint and it’s already helping, very relaxing.
    FocusedRelaxedSleepyTingly
    The White
    Original Glue
